Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,353,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,256,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $430,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

