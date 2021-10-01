Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $19.12

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $19.89. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $724.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.31 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

