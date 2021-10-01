Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of RNST opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

