Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Activision Blizzard in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

