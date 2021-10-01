Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s FY2023 earnings at $11.18 EPS.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.57.

VAC stock opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $89.98 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.