Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.63. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 42,777 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 296.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 27,038 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 33.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Research Frontiers by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers, Inc engages in development, licensing and commercialization of suspended particle device (SPD) light-control technology for automobiles, homes, buildings, aircraft, boats, exhibition and display applications markets. It develops and licenses technologies to other companies that manufactures and markets SPD-smart chemical emulsion or light-control film made from chemical emulsion, lamination services and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, skylights and sunroofs.

