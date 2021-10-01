Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.35. 35,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,342. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

