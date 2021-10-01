Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,014,000 after buying an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $3,779,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,553. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.