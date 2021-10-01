Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $354.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,494,906. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $371.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

