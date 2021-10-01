Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,553. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.