Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 31,494 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at $30,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

BFLY opened at $10.44 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 75,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $837,297.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

