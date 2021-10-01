Rhumbline Advisers Has $436,000 Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 10,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.