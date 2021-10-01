Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,299 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $33.04 on Friday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

