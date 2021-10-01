Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,472 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBB opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. Equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBB. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

