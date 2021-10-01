Rhumbline Advisers Takes $509,000 Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 81,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 381,262 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $11,680,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth about $1,376,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the first quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,000 shares of company stock worth $694,480. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRD opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.70. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.25%.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

