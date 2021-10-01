RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $15.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 60,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $65,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.