Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,567 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison purchased 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $239,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

