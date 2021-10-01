Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,513 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $261.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.49. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

