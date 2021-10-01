Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $41,000 Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1,022.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.