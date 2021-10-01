Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $47,000 in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 860 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $47.61 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

