Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

FOR stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $922.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.93.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

