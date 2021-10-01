Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 361.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVA opened at $54.09 on Friday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

