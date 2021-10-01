Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,300 Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pretium Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Pretium Resources by 39.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. 53.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

