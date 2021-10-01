RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Financial Review

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RocketLab and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne 6.09% 38.22% 5.67%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RocketLab and Aerojet Rocketdyne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75 Aerojet Rocketdyne 0 4 0 0 2.00

RocketLab currently has a consensus price target of 22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.39%. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.85%. Given RocketLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RocketLab and Aerojet Rocketdyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Aerojet Rocketdyne $2.07 billion 1.69 $137.70 million $1.67 26.08

Aerojet Rocketdyne has higher revenue and earnings than RocketLab.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Aerojet Rocketdyne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aerojet Rocketdyne beats RocketLab on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RocketLab Company Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc. in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector. The Real Estate segment operates through Easton Development Company, LLC in re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of excess real estate assets. The company was founded by William O’Neil on September 29, 1915 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

