Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.29. 44,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.