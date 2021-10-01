Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Buys 12,343 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.09% of Stitch Fix worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock valued at $11,409,632 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.68. 32,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,953. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.