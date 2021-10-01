Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Visa by 2.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,274,843 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

