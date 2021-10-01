Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL stock traded up $39.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,712.98. The stock had a trading volume of 35,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,783.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,484.65. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,433.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

