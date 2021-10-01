Royal Bank of Canada Increases WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $38.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

