Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,599. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $67.78 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $142.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

