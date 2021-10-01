Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.84. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after buying an additional 421,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,211,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,014,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.