Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 22,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,453,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $617.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

