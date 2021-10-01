Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Increased by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after acquiring an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Saia by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Saia by 25.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Saia by 103.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.94. 1,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,459. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average is $228.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.