SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SALRF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:SALRF opened at $69.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.