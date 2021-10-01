Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,499.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period.

ONEQ stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. 512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,652. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.087 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

