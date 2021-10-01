Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 502.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 144,991 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,200,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 251,836 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.52. 42,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

