Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $225,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Discovery by 1,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Discovery Profile
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
