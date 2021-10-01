Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $268,000 in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PCH stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. 3,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,459. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.64. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.