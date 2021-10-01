Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 2,056 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.53. 491,042 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.