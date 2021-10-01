Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 2,508 iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 49,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,801. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

