Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 40.12% from the stock’s current price.

STC stock remained flat at $C$3.39 during trading on Friday. 31,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.36 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.43. The stock has a market cap of C$451.39 million and a P/E ratio of 67.80.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.