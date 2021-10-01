Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

STSA has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink restated a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $4.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.