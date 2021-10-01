Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schroders presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

