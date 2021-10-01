Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.44.

SAIC stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.80. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

