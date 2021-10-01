Scorum Coins (SCR) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $279,044.22 and $3,428.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded 33% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00102301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00135072 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,464.64 or 0.99674828 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.27 or 0.06701597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $352.46 or 0.00740166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002486 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scorum Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.