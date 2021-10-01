Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

NYSE LOW opened at $202.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average is $196.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

