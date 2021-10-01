Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.10.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $424.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.44 and a 200 day moving average of $403.62. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

