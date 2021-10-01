Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

