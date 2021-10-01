Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average of $145.98. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $108.72 and a 12-month high of $191.13.

