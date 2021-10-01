Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,410,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,691 shares during the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,662,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after buying an additional 43,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $95.45 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average of $114.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.